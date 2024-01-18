Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Drops By 9.4%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

