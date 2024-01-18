Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Drops By 13.3%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

