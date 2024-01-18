Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Drops By 13.3%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.