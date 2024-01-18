Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,748,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,227,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

