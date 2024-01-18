Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust comprises about 2.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.32% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

