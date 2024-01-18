Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,407 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,093. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

