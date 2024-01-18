Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.45% of The Taiwan Fund worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 804,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

