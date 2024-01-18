Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 21,257 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 83.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 8,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,201. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.