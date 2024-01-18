Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,627 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

GF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 4,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,896. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

