Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 113,580 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,580 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,137,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,037,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 334,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 18,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.