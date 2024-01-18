Selway Asset Management Sells 9,450 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 40,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,609. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

