Selway Asset Management Sells 2,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,725,392. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

