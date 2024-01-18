Selway Asset Management Sells 1,710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,648. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

