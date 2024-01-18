Selway Asset Management Sells 140 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Polaris makes up about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Polaris by 56.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.92. 114,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,096. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

