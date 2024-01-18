Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,375 Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adeia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Adeia by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Adeia during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of Adeia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

