Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 292,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,326. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

