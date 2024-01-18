Selway Asset Management Makes New $126,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 3,621,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,193,315. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

