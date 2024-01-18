Selway Asset Management Invests $94,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $189.74. 16,086,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,949,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

