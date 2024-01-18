Selway Asset Management Has $554,000 Holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.18% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of MLPB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend
