Selway Asset Management Has $1.54 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. 324,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,645. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.