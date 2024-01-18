Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $249.29. The company had a trading volume of 225,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,825. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

