Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,700 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 305,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 27.6% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 181,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,795. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

