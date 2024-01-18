Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.47.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
