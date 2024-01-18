Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $87,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,086,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 1,368,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,662. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

