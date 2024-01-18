Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $9,672.05 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00069929 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

