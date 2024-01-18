Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,092,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,044,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

