Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 5,794,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,023,345. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

