Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 389,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 547,109 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

