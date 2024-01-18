Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $86,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.49. 1,059,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.