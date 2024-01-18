Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 62.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

CRM traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $273.45. 2,089,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.69. The company has a market cap of $264.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $272,361,551 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

