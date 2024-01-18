Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 383813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

