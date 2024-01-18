RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 2,230,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

