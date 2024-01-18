Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 188,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $537.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

