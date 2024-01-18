Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

