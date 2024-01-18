Robert T. E. Ware Sells 86,400 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($94,546.38).
Conygar Investment Stock Performance
Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.15. The company has a market cap of £52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
