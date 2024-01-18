Robert T. E. Ware Sells 86,400 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($94,546.38).

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.15. The company has a market cap of £52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

