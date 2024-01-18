Reviewing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.18% 1.08% Peoples Bancorp 22.51% 13.48% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million N/A $58.24 million $18.26 10.65 Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 3.14 $101.29 million $3.45 8.97

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National Bank Alaska and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

