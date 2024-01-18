Reviewing Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Onfolio has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.02%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.84 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.28 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.34

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Onfolio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

