ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.88. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

