Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

