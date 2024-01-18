RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 70096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$53.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.35.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

