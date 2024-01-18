Rebalance LLC Sells 3,202 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rebalance LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 354,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 477,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

