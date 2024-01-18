Rebalance LLC Purchases 7,204 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $38,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 445,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,833. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.