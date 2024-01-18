Rebalance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $204.66. 198,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,718. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

