Rebalance LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Rebalance LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,864,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

