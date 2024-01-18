Rebalance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Rebalance LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 803,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 439,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

