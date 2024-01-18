Rebalance LLC Buys 294 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Rebalance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,139. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

