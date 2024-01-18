Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

