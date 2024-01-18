QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55,611.13 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $55,611.13 and $81.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018360 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.81 or 1.00177816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011353 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00241807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00047154 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $81.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

