Quantum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $19.47 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,531.26 or 1.00039064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00242368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

