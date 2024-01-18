QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,346.2% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 75,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

