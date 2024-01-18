QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,683. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

